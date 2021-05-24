News Release: Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Al Stewart
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-423-8960
Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 30
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 pm, Sunday, May 30, at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr.
This year’s guest speaker will be Capt. Joe Seals of the US Army Special Forces. Seals is currently stationed at the Pentagon. The US Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC, will present the colors.
For more information, contact group Executive Officer Al Stewart at AlStewart51@gmail.com<mailto:AlStewart51@gmail.com> or 336-423-8960.
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.