News Release: Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 30

Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 30

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at 2 pm, Sunday, May 30, at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr.

This year’s guest speaker will be Capt. Joe Seals of the US Army Special Forces. Seals is currently stationed at the Pentagon. The US Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC, will present the colors.

For more information, contact group Executive Officer Al Stewart at AlStewart51@gmail.com<mailto:AlStewart51@gmail.com> or 336-423-8960.

