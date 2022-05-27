News Release: Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 29 at Country Park

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Black Cap Veterans Group Hosts Memorial Day Event May 29 at Country Park

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2022) – The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will host a Memorial Day Ceremony from 2- 4 pm, Sunday, May 29, at the Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Dr.

This year’s guest speaker will be former Mayor of Greensboro and US Coast Guard Veteran Bill Knight. The US Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, NC, will present the colors.

No dogs are allowed inside of the memorial. General parking is available in the paved lot off Orman Road. Those with accessibility needs can drive up to the memorial entrance.

