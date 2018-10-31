News Release: Black Cap Veterans Celebrate Veterans Day November 11 at Country Park

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Al Stewart

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-423-8960

Black Cap Veterans Celebrate Veterans Day November 11 at Country Park

GREENSBORO, NC (October 31, 2018) – The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 2 pm, Sunday, November 11 at the Guilford County Veterans’ Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Dr.

The group is a local association that honors military veterans of foreign wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. The event will feature the color guard from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade from Fort Bragg and a speech from Mike Brennan, a West Point graduate and Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Army. Brennan is a Greensboro doctor and military historian.

No pets are allowed inside of the memorial. General parking is available in the paved lot off Orman Road or at Jaycee Park. Handicapped parking is allowed at the memorial entrance.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.