News Release: Big Tree Way Homicide Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Big Tree Way Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2021) – At approximately 1:00 a.m. police responded to the Extended Stay America located at 4317 Big Tree Way in reference to a shooting call. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as Djimon Antonio Lucas, 23 years old of High Point.

There is no suspect information at this time. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.