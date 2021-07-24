News Release: Big Tree Way Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Big Tree Way Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (July 24, 2021) – on July 23 at approximately 10:03 pm a pedestrian was walking across the intersection of W Wendover Ave and Big Tree Way against traffic signals when he was struck by a Nissan Versa Note. The Nissan was driven by Mr. Tyrone Terry Lambert, 61 years old of Greensboro, whom was impaired and driving on a suspended license. The pedestrian died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending family notification. Mr. Lambert was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Driving While License Revoked and Felony Death by Motor Vehicle. Mr. Lambert is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $15,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

