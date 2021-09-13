News Release: Big Sweep Litter Cleanup Will Be Held October 2-18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Big Sweep Litter Cleanup Will Be Held October 2-18

GREENSBORO, NC (September 13, 2021) – The City of Greensboro and Greensboro Beautiful, in partnership with the Piedmont Triad Big Sweep, will host the annual Big Sweep litter cleanup days October 2-18. Volunteers can help clean up local parks, streets, parking lots, streams, and neighborhoods in Greensboro participate by registering at greensborobeautiful.org/litter-cleanups/big-sweep<greensborobeautiful.org/litter-cleanups/big-sweep/>.

Limited quantities of supplies – litter grabbers, trash bags, buckets, gloves, and safety vests – will be available. You must reserve on your supplies online<www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4ca5ac28a3fdc70-20211> and pick them up at Big Sweep Kickoff Day, Saturday, October 2, from 8 am to 2 pm at the Greensboro Arboretum, 401 Ashland Dr. Be sure to sign up for all members of your clean up group. At the kickoff event, Greensboro Beautiful will also be collecting non-perishable food, baby supplies, face masks, soap, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper to donate to Greensboro Urban Ministry and FaithAction International House.

Greensboro Beautiful encourages Big Sweep volunteers to adhere to the COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines and participate as individuals or in small groups (10-15) with family or friends within your quarantine bubble. These smaller bubble groups should consist of individuals with whom you have felt safe and comfortable spending time together during the pandemic.

The Big Sweep is also sponsored by Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, Crescent Rotary Club, Ocean Conservancy, and Keep America Beautiful.

For more details or questions, visit greensborobeautiful.org/litter-cleanups/big-sweep or contact Greensboro Parks and Recreation Volunteer Coordinator Alex Zaleski at alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:alexandra.zaleski@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-7507.

