News Release: Bicentennial Greenway Section Closes Beginning August 28

Bicentennial Greenway Section Closes Beginning August 28

GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2018) – A half-mile section of the Bicentennial Greenway from Battleground Road to Old Battleground Road will be closed beginning August 28 for repairs and maintenance.

The closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and will not have a designated detour due to limited street or sidewalk connections available in the vicinity of the repair. Up-to-date information about the temporary closure can be found at www.greensborotrails.org .

