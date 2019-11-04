News Release: Bicentennial Garden Hosts First Clinic at North Carolina’s Only Regulation Petanque Courts November 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Bicentennial Garden Hosts First Clinic at North Carolina’s

Only Regulation Petanque Courts November 18

GREENSBORO, NC (November 4, 2019) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Carolina Petanque will host a training clinic at the new petanque courts at the Tanger Bicentennial Garden from 1-5 pm, Monday, November 18, 1105 Hobbs Rd. Adults and children are encouraged to attend. Equipment will be provided.

Petanque is a French outdoor bowling game that is similar to bocce. The botanical garden is home to four regulation-sized courts – the only such courts in North Carolina, South Carolina, or Virginia. Carolina Petanque, a petanque club based in the Triad, has participated in the annual Parisian Promenade at the gardens since 2008. The Parks and Recreation staff built the course, and the club expects to organize weekly games and impromptu play any time the garden is open.

“The venue promises to be one of the premier locations for petanque in the Carolinas,” said Gary Jones, of Carolinas Petanque. “Petanque is a game for all ages and can be played at both casual and expert levels while providing a fun, challenging experience for the whole family. Come learn a new game that can last you a lifetime!”

The courts are already available for open play. Winter garden hours are 8 am until 5 pm.

