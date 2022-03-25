News Release: Bernard Street Closure Begins March 28

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Melinda King
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2372
Bernard Street Closure Begins March 28
GREENSBORO, NC (March 25, 2022) – Beginning Monday morning, March 28, Bernard Street between Runyon Drive and Guest Street will be closed to through-traffic for about two months for the installation of a sewer line.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays in the area. Residents living along that section of Bernard will be able to come and go as needed.
