News Release: Benjamin Parkway Lane Closure Due to Sewer Line Work Begins June 8

Benjamin Parkway Lane Closure Due to Sewer Line Work Begins June 8

GREENSBORO, NC (June 7, 2021) – Beginning 8 am Tuesday, June 8, one southbound lane of Benjamin Parkway from West Cornwallis Drive to Pembroke Road will be closed for sewer line repair. The job is expected to be completed by 4 pm Tuesday, June 8.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

