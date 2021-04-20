News Release: Benjamin Parkway Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Repair Begin April 21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Benjamin Parkway Lane Closure Due to Emergency Sewer Repair Begin April 21
GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2020) – Beginning 8 am Wednesday, April 21, the southbound lane in the 900 block of Benjamin Parkway will have occasional lane closures and minor traffic delays due to sewer line replacement work. The job is expected to be completed by 5 pm Wednesday, April 21.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
