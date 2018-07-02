News Release: Bellemeade Street Closure Begins July 5

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Bellemeade Street Closure Begins July 5

GREENSBORO, NC (July 2, 2018) – Bellemeade Street, from N. Eugene Street to Commerce Place, will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm from July 5 to August 3 for a construction project. Drivers should seek an alternative route.

