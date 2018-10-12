News Release: Bellemeade Street Closed Until October 20

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Bellemeade Street Closed Until October 20

GREENSBORO, NC (October 12, 2018) – Bellemeade Street from Eugene Street to Greene Street will be closed from October 12 to October 20 to allow for utility work and streetscape construction. Motorists can access Commerce Place by Sternberger Place.

