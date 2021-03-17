News Release: Bellemeade and Eugene Street Closed March 20

Bellemeade and Eugene Street Closed March 20

GREENSBORO, NC (March 11, 2021) – Bellemeade Street, from Edgeworth Street to Eugene Street, and Eugene Street, from Bellemeade Street to Smith Street, will be closed Saturday, March 20, between 7 am and 7 pm to allow for sign installation. Drivers should avoid the area.

