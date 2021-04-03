News Release: Battleground Fatal Crash Investigation

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

Traffic Crash Fatality

GREENSBORO, NC (April 3, 2021) – On Saturday, April 3, 2021 at approximately 10:37 am, Mr. Odis Alexiou, 71 years old of Greensboro, was operating a black Ford Explorer northbound on Battleground Avenue just north of W Cornwallis Drive. Mr. Alexiou crossed left of center and struck a southbound blue Honda CR-V being operated by Anita Edwards, 59 years old of Eden. The right front seat passenger of the CR-V, Mr. Joseph Edwards, 60 years old of Eden, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Mr. Alexiou has been charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Impairment and speed are not factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.