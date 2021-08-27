News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Repair

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Repair
GREENSBORO, NC (August 27, 2021) – The City of Greensboro is repairing a 16-inch water main break in the 2600 block of Battleground Avenue. One northbound lane of traffic is closed between Martinsville Rd. and Pisgah Church Rd. and will remain closed until the work is complete. Crews are on site and will continue working until 6 am tomorrow to restore the water main and ensure the street is repaired. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.
# # #
