News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Underway Due to Water Main Break

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had an 8-inch water main break yesterday evening in the 1700 block of Battleground Ave. near the intersection of Pembroke Rd. Due to a vehicle accident that involved a hydrant, a water main was broken. Water crews will be on site until approximately 5 pm tonight to replace the water line’s broken section. Two southbound lanes and one turning lane of traffic have been closed on Battleground Ave. between W. Northwood St. and Pembroke Rd. and will remain closed until the work is complete. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

