News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Set for August 16-17

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Set for August 16-17

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2021) – Beginning at 3 am Monday, August 16, southbound traffic on Battleground Avenue beginning at its intersection with Westridge Road will be condensed to one lane for about 500 feet.

The work, which involves the installation of a concrete island between north- and southbound lanes of Battleground, is expected to be complete by the end of the day Tuesday, August 17, weather and material availability permitting.

Motorists should use caution and expect delays traveling in the area or use alternate routes to avoid the work zone.

