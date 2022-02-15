News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Due to Water Main Repair Begin February 15

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shannon Cregger
Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Due to Water Main Repair Begin February 15
GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2022) – Beginning, today, February 15 at 8 am, the southbound lanes at the 2000 block of Battleground Avenue from Albright Drive to W Cornwallis Drive will have lane closures and minor traffic delays due to water main repairs until 5 pm tonight.
Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.
