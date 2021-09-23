News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Begin September 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Begin September 23

GREENSBORO, NC (September 23, 2021) – Beginning Thursday, September 23, at 9 pm Battleground Avenue between Mill Street and Green Valley Road will have lane closures in both directions and minor traffic delays due to street patching. Crews will be on site until about 5 am September 24, or until the work is complete.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

