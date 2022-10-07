News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Battleground Avenue Lane Closures Begin October 10

GREENSBORO, NC (October 7, 2022) – Beginning Monday, October 10, and continuing through Thursday, October 13, the City is inspecting sewer lines using closed circuit television (CCTV) technology on Battleground Avenue between Westridge Road and Edney Ridge Road. Occasional lane closures will take place each day from 9 am to 3 pm due to sewer line rehabilitation work.

See map for locations. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

