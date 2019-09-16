News Release: Battleground Avenue Lane Closure beginning September 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Chad Kernodle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4378

Battleground Avenue Lane Closure beginning September 17

GREENSBORO, NC (September 16, 2019) – Beginning on September 17, the north and south bound lanes of the 3100 block of Battleground Avenue will be closed intermittently from Taliaferro Road to Old Battleground Avenue from 8 am until 5 pm daily due to sewer line maintenance. The repair work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 20. This work is subject to change due to inclement weather or last minute schedule changes. Motorists can expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.