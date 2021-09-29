News Release: Battleground Avenue Fatal Crash

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe for All People”
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002
Battleground Avenue Fatal Crash
GREENSBORO, NC (September, 29) – On September, 28 at 9:15 p.m. Johnny Baskins, 50 years old of Greensboro, was walking across Battleground Avenue in non-cross walk area. Clyde Scales, 71 years old of Belews Creek, was operating a 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo north on Battleground Ave and struck Baskins. Baskins died as a result of the injuries he sustained. No impairment was suspected for Mr. Scales. Investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
# # #
Ronald Glenn
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27401
www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.