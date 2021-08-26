News Release: Battleground Avenue and W. Northwood Street Intersection Lane Closures Begin August 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reynolds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-327-4298

Battleground Avenue and W. Northwood Street Intersection Lane Closures Begin August 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 26, 2021) – Today, Thursday, August 26 and Friday, August 27, the intersection of Battleground Avenue and W. Northwood Street will be closed due to a water main and hydrant repair from 10 pm until 6 am. This job may extend beyond 6 am Saturday, August 28, if crews encounter weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule or other general delays.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.