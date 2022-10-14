News Release: Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road Lane Closures Begin October 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mario Edouard

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2527

Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road Lane Closures Begin October 17

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – Beginning Monday, October 17, and continuing through Wednesday, October 19, the City is inspecting sewer lines using closed circuit television (CCTV) technology. The areas below will have occasional lane closures between 9 am to 4 pm each day due to sewer line rehabilitation work:

* Northbound lanes on Battleground Avenue between N Elam Drive and Fortune Lane

* Pisgah Church Road between Martinsville Road and Lawndale Drive.

See the map for locations. Traffic signs and cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

This job is part of the City’s ongoing Sewer Rehabilitation Program<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/water-resources/system-improvements/water-sewer-rehabilitation/sewer-rehab>, which is funded by water and sewer rates.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects<www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects> to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.



# # #

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406