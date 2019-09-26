News Release: “Battle In the Boro” Softball Tournament to Benefit Special Olympics North Carolina

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Battle in the Boro” Softball Tournament to Benefit Special Olympics North Carolina

GREENSBORO, NC (Sept. 25, 2019) – On October 12, 2019 the Greensboro Police Department will host the inaugural “Battle in the Boro” softball tournament to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina. The single elimination tournament format will guarantee 2 games for each team.

“This will be a fun opportunity for teams in the area to play some ball and benefit a great cause” said Officer S.A. Alvarez the tournament’s organizer. “We love supporting Special Olympics and we are hoping this is a fun way for others to get involved as well.”

National Softball Association rules will govern all play. The entry fee is $300 per team and a 17 player maximum roster must accompany each team’s entry fee. The deadline to register is October 5, 2019. To register contact Officer Alvarez (336) 339-8730 or samuel.alvarez@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:samuel.alvarez@greensboro-nc.gov>

All proceeds benefit Special Olympics of North Carolina. Special Olympics is a non-profit group that organizes sporting competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities. If you can’t make the tournament but would still like to donate to Special Olympics please visit give.classy.org/GreensboroPD4SONC

