News Release: Basketball Pros Offer Drills Beginning August 3

Basketball Pros Offer Drills Beginning August 3

GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2020) – Peeler Recreation Center’s director and professional basketball coach Shatrina Smalls and professional player Amber Cook will lead kids and teenagers in online basketball drills and skills from 4:30-5:30 pm, weekdays, in August. Cost is $5 per week and registration is required<web1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/ncgreenwt.wsc/search.html?module=ar&primarycode=PLRVBD>.

Smalls and Cook are part of Koas, a new local women’s professional basketball team. The sessions will cover dribbling, agility, shooting and defense. New skills will be covered each week.

For more information, contact Small at shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov> or 336-373-5877. For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com<www.gsosummeronline.com>.

