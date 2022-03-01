News Release: Baseball for Kids 3-6 Begins April 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Baseball for Kids 3-6 Begins April 11

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2022) – Registration is now underway for Greensboro Start Smart baseball for children 3-6 at the Greensboro Sportplex, 2400 Sixteenth St. The cost is $25 per child for six weeks of skill-building sessions, with an option to add a bonus $36 player equipment pack. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart<www.greensboro-nc.gov/startsmart>.

The skill-building sessions will be offered 6-7 pm on Mondays, beginning April 11, or Wednesdays, beginning April 13. An adult must participate with the child.

Start Smart Baseball teaches pre-school aged kids the fundamentals of the game to get them ready for competitive play. Each week will focus on a different skill development.

For more information, contact Program Specialist Jacob Neal at 336-373-3272 or jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:jacob.neal@greensboro-nc.gov>.

