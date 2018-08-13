News Release: Barber Parks Hosts Free Bluegrass Concert August 26

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Barber Parks Hosts Free Bluegrass Concert August 26

GREENSBORO, NC (August 13, 2018) – The High Lonesome Strings Bluegrass Association will hold a free concert at 2:30 pm, Sunday, August 26, at the Barber Park Amphitheatre, 1500 Dan Rd.

The concert will feature the Carolina Pinecones, a Raleigh-based youth band that plays a mix of traditional and contemporary bluegrass and original songs, and Southeast Express Bluegrass Band, a gospel and bluegrass band with members from around the Triad. There will be a jamming session after the concert, and the audience is encourage to bring instruments to join the fun.

