News Release: Barber Park Sprayground Closed June 24-25

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Cliff Greeson
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-5892
Barber Park Sprayground Closed June 24-25
GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2019) – Barber Park Sprayground will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. For other sprayground or pool hours of availability, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools<www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools>.
