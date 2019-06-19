News Release: Barber Park Sprayground Closed June 24-25

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Cliff Greeson

Barber Park Sprayground Closed June 24-25

GREENSBORO, NC (June 19, 2019) – Barber Park Sprayground will be closed for maintenance Monday, June 24, and Tuesday, June 25. For other sprayground or pool hours of availability, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools<www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools>.

