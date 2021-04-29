News Release: Ballinger Road Bridge Closure Impacts Leonard Recreation Center

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Ballinger Road Bridge Closure Impacts Leonard Recreation Center
GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2021) – The Ballinger Road bridge over King George Branch, located east of the Leonard Recreation Center entrance, is closed indefinitely while the City removes and replaces the existing bridge due to its age. The road closure is anticipated to be in place until the end of 2021. Therefore, traffic is being detoured at Chimney Rock Road and Wakefield Drive.
Drivers that need to access the recreation center and ballfield may access the property from the west by going past the closed sign at Chimney Rock Road. See detour map for details.
The Bicentennial Greenway is not affected by this closure and remains open.
