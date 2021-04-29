News Release: Ballinger Road Bridge Closure Impacts Leonard Recreation Center

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: John Fersner

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2302

Ballinger Road Bridge Closure Impacts Leonard Recreation Center

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2021) – The Ballinger Road bridge over King George Branch, located east of the Leonard Recreation Center entrance, is closed indefinitely while the City removes and replaces the existing bridge due to its age. The road closure is anticipated to be in place until the end of 2021. Therefore, traffic is being detoured at Chimney Rock Road and Wakefield Drive.

Drivers that need to access the recreation center and ballfield may access the property from the west by going past the closed sign at Chimney Rock Road. See detour map for details.

The Bicentennial Greenway is not affected by this closure and remains open.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Senior Communications Specialist (She/her/hers)

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.