“Balancing Act” web app lets residents explore and weigh in on city budget

“Balancing Act” Lets Residents Weigh in on City Budget

GREENSBORO, NC (May 16, 2018) – As part of this year’s City budget approval process, residents can share how they want the City to spend their money via Balancing Act, an online budget simulator.

Participants can add funding to areas they think should get more money – and take it away from areas they think should spend less. When they increase spending, they’ve got to figure out how to increase revenue, too. Just like the real City budget, the simulated budget must be balanced budget when it is submitted.

“Balancing Act is a great opportunity for residents to be involved in the budgeting process. It’s another way we can see what City services are most important to them,” said Interim City Manager David Parrish. “We hope residents will use this to learn more about how these important decisions get made.”

Try the budget simulator online at http://greensboro.abalancingact.com/greensboros-recommended-budgett.Neighborhood groups or other organizations that want to have a city employee come and explain how to use the budget simulator should contact budget analyst Jon Decker at 336-373-4181.

This year’s recommended budget is now under consideration by City Council. Review it online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/budget. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget June 5 at 5:30 pm in the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

