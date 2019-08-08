News Release: August 29 Workshop Introduces Contractors to Future Contracting Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Maria Hicks-Few

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-5661

August 29 Workshop Introduces Contractors to Future Contracting Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 8, 2019) – Is your company interested in bidding on City of Greensboro projects? Would having access to a list of all upcoming projects planned from now until June 30, 2020 be useful to your company?

Such a list is being compiled and will be available for review at “Building Relationships: Overview of Forecasted City Projects” from 6-8 pm Thursday, August 29, at Union Square Campus, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

Online registration is required by August 23, as seating is limited. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE<www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE> for the registration link. This free workshop will also include information about community-based lending opportunities and allow time for networking. A Spanish interpreter will be on site and refreshments will be served.

Questions? Call the City’s Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Office at 336-373-2674. The workshop is sponsored by the City and Piedmont Business Capital.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.