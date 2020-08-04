News Release: August 27 Workshop Introduces Contractors to Future Contracting Projects

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

August 27 Workshop Introduces Contractors to Future Contracting Projects

GREENSBORO, NC (August 4, 2020) – Is your company interested in bidding on City of Greensboro projects? Would having access to a list of all upcoming projects planned from now until June 30, 2021 be useful to your company?

For a second year, such a list is being compiled and will be available for review at “Building Relationships: 2020 Overview of Forecasted City Projects” from 6-7:30 pm Thursday, August 27, a virtual workshop available via Zoom.

Online registration is required by August 26. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/OEI<www.greensboro-nc.gov/OEI> for the registration link. During this free event, Spanish interpreters will be available as needed.

Questions? Call the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion at 336-373-7980.

