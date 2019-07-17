News Release: August 1 Meeting Focuses on Barriers to Fair

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

August 1 Meeting Focuses on Barriers to Fair Housing

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2019) – Are you living where you want to live? If no, input about your experiences is wanted by the City’s Neighborhood Development Department to help overcome barriers to fair housing. Learn more and share your thoughts by attending this free, public meeting:

6-8 pm Thursday, August 1

Central Library, Tannenbaum Room

219 N. Church St.

Attend a project presentation from 6-6:30 pm and/or come at 6:30 pm for informal discussions with City staff and representatives, and take an on-site survey about Greensboro housing today.

Neighborhood Development is developing an Assessment of Fair Housing and Consolidated Plan that will establish community goals for housing and guide financial resource allocations. The final document will be submitted to the US Housing and Urban Development as part of its requirements for funding consideration.

Can’t attend the meeting? Take the survey here bit.ly/gborosurvey, where Spanish and Arabic translated surveys are available in addition to English. Questions? Call Neighborhood Development’s Caitlin Bowers, grant administrator, at 336-433-7266.

