News Release: Auditions for ‘The Vagina Monologues’ will be February 18 and 22

Auditions for ‘The Vagina Monologues’ will be February 18 and 22

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2020) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for “The Vagina Monologues” by Eve Ensler from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, February 18, and 10 am to 1 pm, Saturday, February 22, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St.

The show will be directed by Angela Williams Tripp and will be produced April 2-5. Actors ages 18 and older of all shapes, sizes, ages, races, religions, sexual orientation and gender expression are encouraged to try out. Actors must bring their calendar and be prepared to do a cold reading from the script.

The Obie Award-winning “The Vagina Monologues” introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices. The play explores consensual and nonconsensual sexual experiences. For mature audiences ages 16 and up.

For more information, contact Trip at 336- 3335-6426 or angela.tripp@greensboro-nc.gov.

