News Release: Auditions for the Sci-fi Web Series “Freaky Things” Will Be May 28

Auditions for the Sci-fi Web Series “Freaky Things” Will Be May 28

GREENSBORO, NC (May 13, 2019) – Drama Center Pictures will hold auditions for a sci-fi web series “Freaky Things” from 7-9 pm on Tuesday, May 28, in Greensboro Cultural Center orientation room, 200 N. Davie St. Primary filming is scheduled for June 13-15.

The production team is looking for a diverse cast. Most of the roles are for male and female actors who can play ages 13-15. There are also roles for female and male actors who can play late 30s to early 40s. Auditions will consist of cold readings on camera from the script.

For more information, contact Todd Fisher at 336-373-2974 or todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

