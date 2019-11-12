News Release: Auditions for New Play Project Winner December 2-3

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Auditions for New Play Project Winner December 2-3

GREENSBORO, NC (November 12, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for the New Play Project winner “Bags of Skin,” by Pete Turner, at 7 pm, Monday, December 2, and Tuesday, December 3, at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre. Perusal scripts available upon request. For more information, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-335-6426.

The show, directed by Fisher, will be performed January 16-19. “Bags of Skin” is a dark comedy chock full of uncomfortable laughs. In the span of just three therapy sessions, who could possibly convince a man born with one hand that a divine being exists? Does a man with dwarfism, a woman with a twisted spine, or another woman whose own DNA is destroying her from the inside have a chance? Or will the one-handed man pull the others into his own dark abyss?

There will be roles for three women ages 20-40 and roles for two men ages 20-30 of any racial or ethnic background. All characters suffer from or are diagnosed with some form of physical disability. Actors of all physical abilities are encouraged to audition. The script may be adapted to your particular physical talents.

Headshots and experience are not necessary. Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script. We strongly recommend asking for a perusal script prior to auditioning.

