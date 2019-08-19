News Release: Auditions for “Evening of Short Plays” Will be September 9-10

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Auditions for “Evening of Short Plays” Will be September 9-10

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for actors ages 16 and older for “Evening of Short Plays – Stage Fright” from 7-9 pm, Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Actors of all genders, races and abilities are encouraged to try out. No experience is necessary. This production is a showcase of short plays from the Drama Center’s Playwright’s Forum. It will be a series of spooky, eerie, and funny short plays that are perfect for Halloween. The show will run October 24-27.

For more information, contact Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov> or call 336-335-6426.

