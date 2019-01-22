News Release: Auditions for Evening of Short Play Will Be February 5-6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2974

Auditions for Evening of Short Play Will Be February 5-6

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for Evening of Short Plays #38 at 7 pm, February 5 and 6 in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Actors may audition either night. These short, fun plays will only require a few hours of rehearsal a week.

Actors ages 16 and older of all shapes, sizes, genders, and races are encouraged to try out. Head shots and experience are not necessary. Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script. Performances will take place March 14-17. Scripts are available upon request.

For more information, go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-335-6426.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.