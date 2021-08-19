News Release: Auditions for ‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ Will Be September 7-8

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

Auditions for ‘Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree’ Will Be September 7-8

GREENSBORO, NC (August 19, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Scrapmettle Blueprints, will hold auditions for children 7-15 for “Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” from 5:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 7 and 8, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> to schedule an audition.

“Don’t Sleep Under the Mapou Tree” consists of two short plays based on Haitian folklore. “Why the Sun Still Shines” tells how a wicked werewolf plots to steal the sun and plunge the world into everlasting darkness. In “This Way or That?” a not-very-wise young traveler named Bouki angers the God of the Crossroads, and is forced to outwit stomping elephants, hungry “zeaubeaups” or cannibals, and the terrible two-headed dragon.

Creative Greensboro and Scrapmettle Blueprints seek a racially diverse cast with ensemble and solo roles for all genders.

“Scrapmettle Blueprints gives young people real world skills in the arts and entertainment industry that support their academic learning. Scrapmettle uses theater to create fun and accessible arts education experiences for the next generation of creative minds,” said Kerrie Mubarrak, chief of ideas and operations for Scrapmettle.

Auditions will be readings from the script. Scripts are available prior to auditions by emailing Creative Greensboro Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on October 15-17. Rehearsals and performances will adhere to all current COVID-19 safety protocols including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing.

Scrapmettle Entertainment<www.scrapmettle.net/> is a Greensboro-based network of writers, directors and performing artists who honor theater tradition and create new performances. The company’s work seeks to reveal what’s beneath the surface of the human experience and use it as a learning tool through realistic scenes on stage.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit its website<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

