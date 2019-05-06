News Release: Auditions for “Annie” will be May 20-21

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Auditions for “Annie” will be May 20-21

GREENSBORO, NC (May 6, 2019) – The Drama Center will hold auditions for actors ages 7 and older for the musical Annie from 6-8 pm, Monday, May 20, and Tuesday, May 21, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

Actors are asked to bring a prepared song no longer than 32 bars. An accompanist will be provided. No acapella songs or iPod accompaniment will be allowed. Actors should be prepared and dressed comfortably for a dance audition. Annie will be directed by Todd Fisher along with music direction by Samantha Saake and choreography by Mandi Ross. Performances will run July 11-14.

For more information go to www.thedramacenter.com<www.thedramacenter.com> or call 336-373-2974.

