News Release: Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway Segment Reopens

Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway Segment Reopens

GREENSBORO, NC (August 31, 2018) – NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) construction on the Atlantic & Yadkin Greenway pedestrian bridge between Cotswald Terrace and Lake Brandt Road is complete. The greenway is now open for walkers, runners and cyclists.

The greenway was rerouted in September 2017 while NCDOT built the 170-foot pedestrian bridge that takes the greenway over the newest section of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The bridge will restore a direct connection between the Battleground Parks District and city watershed trails.

