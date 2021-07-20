News Release: Ashland Drive Closed July 21 to August 6

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Contact: Brandon Owen

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ashland Drive Closed July 21 to August 6

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2021) – Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, July 21, until 5 pm Friday, August 6, Ashland Drive will be closed between Cornell Avenue and Lehigh Street for stormwater system upgrades. A signed detour will be in place and motorists should expect delays.

