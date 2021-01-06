News Release: Arson Investigation Arrest

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

"Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people"

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

UPDATE: Police arrested Joseph James Milton, 58 years old of Greensboro. Milton is charged with First Degree Arson, Seconded Degree Arson, two counts of Assault With a Deadly Weapon, and Injury to Personal Property. Milton is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Traffic Advisory and Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – Police and Fire are currently on scene in the 3300 block of Beck Street working a fire of an apartment building. The fire appears to be intentionally set, and a suspect is in custody. No injuries resulted, and traffic in the 3300 block of Beck Street is closed in the meantime.

