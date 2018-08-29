News Release: Arrest Made in Sumner Ridge Lane Homicide

Arrest Made in Sumner Ridge Lane Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (August 29, 2018) – On August 29, Greensboro police arrested Bobby Lee Jones Jr., B/M, 27 of Burlington at 523 James Street in Burlington, without incident. Jones is a suspect in the June 25, homicide of Michael Jaytuan Ingram on Sumner Ridge Lane. Jones is charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

At approximately 7:28 p.m. on June 25, police responded to a shots fired call at 4201 Sumner Ridge Lane. Upon arrival police located one male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim was later identified as Michael Jaytuan Ingram, B/M, 28, of Greensboro.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

Mr. Jones also faces additional warrants stemming from an incident that occurred on August 24, 2018 at 1004 Beaumont St. The charges in that incident are Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Discharging a Firearm within the City Limits, and Felony Hit and Run.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents can call Crime stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or Corporal M.D. Matthews at (336) 574-4030.

