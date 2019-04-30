News Release: Arrest Made in Homicide INvestigation

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 30, 2019) – On September 27, 2016, Darace Xavier Bolton B/M 22 years of age was reported as a missing person to the Greensboro Police Department. In an effort to locate Bolton, multiple leads were followed that were provided by family, friends and local advocacy groups. With those leads, information was received that the body of Bolton would be found at a location in Brunswick County, NC.

With the assistance of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department and the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office, skeletal remains were located in December, 2018. Autopsy of the remains was conducted and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Further DNA analysis of the remains was conducted and positively identified the deceased subject as Bolton.

Through investigative efforts, warrants for arrest were issued for Gary Terrell Everette, B/M 25 years of age of Greensboro for First Degree Murder and Concealment of a Death. On April 30, 2019, the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were able to locate and arrest Everette for the outstanding warrants. Everette is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no Bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

