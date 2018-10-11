News Release: Arrest Made in Alamance Church Road Homicide

Arrest Made in Alamance Church Road Homicide

GREENSBORO, NC (October 11, 2018) – This morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. members of the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with assistance from the United States Secret Service apprehended Sean Deante Bradshaw, B/M 29, of Greensboro. Bradshaw has been charged with First Degree Murder in the death of LaTron Devon Tyson at 1105 Alamance Church Rd. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.

On October 5, at 12:37 a.m. police responded to 1105 Alamance Church Road in reference to an aggravated assault. Upon arrival police located one victim, identified as LaTron Devon Tyson, B/M, 32 of Greensboro, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Life saving efforts made by EMS personnel were unsuccessful and the Tyson was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

