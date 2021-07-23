News Release: Arrest in Warren Street Aggravated Assault

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

UPDATE: On July, 23 Officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team with assistance from Wiston Salem Police Department arrested Dajuan Razjae McSwain, 21 years old from Greensboro, in Winston Salem. McSwain is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. McSwain is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2021) – At approximately 9:58 a.m. Greensboro police responded to the 700 block of Warren Street in reference to a gunshot wound call. Upon arrival officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. No additional information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

