News Release: Arrest in Missing Persons Nikki Shore Investigation

Arrest in Missing Persons Nikki Shore Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2021) – On April 21, the Greensboro Police Department in conjunction with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime Division charged Chauncey Jacques Silkett, 27 years old of Greensboro, with First Degree Murder and Robbery in reference to the disappearance and murder of Guilford County resident Nikki Shore. Silkett was being held in the Guilford County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served. He is currently being held at the Guilford County Detention Center with no bond.

On March 1, 2021 Nikki Shore was reported missing. She had not been heard from since February 22, 2021 and was last seen in Greensboro. On March 18, 2021 Nikki Shore was found deceased in Browns Summit off NC-150. The case has been classified as a homicide. The homicide investigation will be led by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. No additional details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

